Microsoft announces the global availability of the Microsoft Learn for Educators program

Microsoft yesterday announced the global availability of the Microsoft Learn for Educators program. For the past 1 year, Microsoft has been piloting the program with higher education institutions, faculty, and students around the world. Based on the feedback, Microsoft is introducing new features including educator-curated learning paths on Learn, a self-serve portal, and the Microsoft Learn for Educators community. Through the new Microsoft Learn for Educators community, educators can engage with Microsoft and educators to share course delivery best practices.
Microsoft Learn for Educators program benefits:
- Microsoft curriculum and teaching materials
- Free Microsoft Certification practice exams
- Free Microsoft Certification exams
- Training program managers
- Curriculum integration support
- Microsoft Learn for Educators community
- Data and insights reporting
Source: Microsoft
