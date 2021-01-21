Microsoft has finally announced the Surface Laptop Go in India. Buyers in India will now be able to buy “ultra-light” Surface Laptop from authorized retail and online partners, including Reliance Digital, Amazon. The Surface Laptop Go starts at INR 63,499 and goes up to INR 110,999 for the top model. You can also pay in parts — Microsoft is giving you the opportunity to buy it in No-cost EMI options from authorized retail and online partners start at INR 8,000 per month. You’ll be able to buy it from tomorrow, January 22.

Surface Laptop Go pricing in India

Model MRP (commercial SKUs) MRP (consumer SKUs) Surface Laptop Go i5/4/64GB

Surface Laptop Go i5/8/128GB

Surface Laptop Go i5/8/256GB

Surface Laptop Go i5/16/256GB INR 63,499

INR 76,199

INR 92,999

INR 110,999 —

INR 71,999

INR 91,999

—

A couple of months back, Microsoft India announced the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2, and this left many buyers wondering whether the company will bring the Laptop Go to India. And now with the announcement, Microsoft just made it clear that users in India can also get the taste of the lightest and most affordable Surface Laptop.

The Laptop Go is powered by Intel’s 10th generation i5 Quad Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The base model comes with just 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC drive. Also, the 16GB RAM is limited for commercial SKUs. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life with support for Fast Charging on this new laptop.

The laptop features a 12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) PixelSense touchscreen display, which offers a decent visual experience. The large precision trackpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel deliver an accurate and comfortable input experience.

When it comes to ports, the new Laptop Go comes with an USB-C port, an USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port. You can enjoy great video calls with built-in Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio and 720p HD camera. You can know more about the laptop here.

If you’re based in India., are you planning to buy the Surface Laptop Go? Let’s know down in the comments.