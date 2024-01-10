Microsoft launches Fluid Framework 2.0, open source that builds Loop, for beta testers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft today announced the release of Fluid Framework 2.0 in beta, a new version of its open-source platform for building real-time collaborative experiences.

The new version includes several key enhancements, including a new data modeling feature called SharedTree, support for the newly announced SharePoint Embedded service, and improvements to the overall performance and scalability of the framework.

The open-source platform, which was open-sourced by the Redmond tech giant back in 2020, allows you to develop real-time collabs between Office apps on the web.

Now, Fluid Framework is already being used in a variety of Microsoft and third-party applications, like Whiteboard and the built-on-Fluid Framework Loop apps.

“Developers can use Fluid Framework 2.0 to add collaboration to new or existing apps. It offers a schematized data model, so developers can continue to use their existing data model and quickly make their apps collaborative,” Microsoft says.

Teams over at Redmond also promises its general availability this summer after months of beta testing from now onwards.

You can get started with Fluid Framework by visiting the Fluid Framework website here.