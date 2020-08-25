After a long period in Preview, today Microsoft announced the rollout of Microsoft Launcher v6.2 to general Public.

Microsoft Launcher v6 is built on a new codebase allowing Microsoft to bring multiple new features such as Personalized News, Landscape mode, Customizable App Icons, Bing-Supported Wallpaper, Dark Theme, and numerous performance improvements like speed to load, low memory utilization, battery optimization and fluent animations.

The new update to version 6.2 brings support for Landscape Mode and the new Microsoft Feed to non-Preview users.

Gallery

New changelog includes:

• New Microsoft feed design

• Support landscape mode

• Beautiful wallpaper

• Improved performance

Microsoft Launcher v6.2 supports Android 7 and above and is available from the Google Play Store. System dark theme is supported on devices with Android 8.0 and above.

Download it from Google Play here.

via XDA-Dev