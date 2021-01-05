Microsoft Launcher has received an update, taking the version of the app to 6.2.201202.93342. The latest update brings design improvement on app paddings in a folder, work profile setup optimization via feed page, battery usage, and performance improvements. The update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Work profile setup optimization via feed page

Design improvement on app paddings in folder

Bug fix on icon pack reset after app re-start

Bug fix on swipe up gesture to trigger shortcuts page

Battery usage and performance improvements

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.