Microsoft Launcher has received an update, taking the version of the app to 6.2.201202.93342. The latest update brings design improvement on app paddings in a folder, work profile setup optimization via feed page, battery usage, and performance improvements. The update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- Work profile setup optimization via feed page
- Design improvement on app paddings in folder
- Bug fix on icon pack reset after app re-start
- Bug fix on swipe up gesture to trigger shortcuts page
- Battery usage and performance improvements
You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.
Developer: Microsoft Corporation
Price: Free
Comments