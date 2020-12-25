Microsoft Launcher for the Surface Duo has received an update, taking it to version 6.2.201202.93341.

The update appears to have addressed some major issues which have been troubling Surface Dup owners since the last launcher update.

Notable it appears to fix the display issues when launching app groups, and an issue with overlapping text on the update page.

The current changelog reads:

WHAT’S NEW

· Improvements on opening feed page in landscape and concurrent with another app on Surface Duo

· Support overview on single screen of Surface Duo

· Support screen time on Surface Duo

· Improvement on app group creation flow via context menu

· Multi-touch of app icon repositioning supported on home screen

· Support keyword search in Office apps

· Improvements on spacing and icons consistency in app drawer

· Fixed known bugs on app drawer, app icon size, folder swipe up gesture

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.