Microsoft Launcher has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 6.211102.01017440, the update adds a redesigned news feed and a design overhaul. The update also adds some improvements related to the toggle between work and personal apps. The update also includes additional filters so that you can get better search results. Additionally, the update offers general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Microsoft has been testing these changes with Microsoft Launcher Beta testers for the last couple of weeks, so it’s not the first time that we’re seeing what the redesigned news feed looks like. In any case, these changes are finally available for Microsoft Launcher stable.

Gallery

You can download and install Microsoft Launcher on your Android smartphone from the below link or visit Google Play Store and search for the app.