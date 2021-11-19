Microsoft Launcher Beta has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 211102.0.1017361, the update adds a new design for the launcher feed. The update also adds improvements to the ability to switch between personal and work apps, additional filters for better search results, general bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

New design – The Microsoft Launcher feed and overall design have been updated.

– The Microsoft Launcher feed and overall design have been updated. Improved News Feed – Improved the Experience of Using News Feed.

– Improved the Experience of Using News Feed. The switch between personal and work apps has been improved.

Introduced additional filters to improve the search.

Fixed other known bugs and performance improvements.

You can download the Microsoft Launcher Beta app from the below link, or you can click here.