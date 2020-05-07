Microsoft Launcher is one of the most loved Android launchers that are available on the Google Play Store. Early this year, Microsoft released a new preview version of Microsoft Launcher in Play Store. This version of Microsoft Launcher has new features such as Dark Mode, Landscape Mode, and numerous performance improvements. Since this preview version is built on a new code base, it lacks several features that are already available on the current stable version of Microsoft Launcher.

Now in its latest update Microsoft added back a few more features found in the old version.

The update brings the ability to hide some apps from the app drawer, and also the ability to select multiple apps at once when removing or pinning apps.

The update also lets you pin specific widgets from the feed to a new page, creating whole screen widgets.

Microsoft recently updated this new Microsoft Launcher Preview version with Android 10 gesture support and several bug fixes.

You can download the updated Microsoft Launcher Preview app here from Play Store.

Via Neowin