Microsoft announces two new keyboard-mouse bundles

Along with the several new Surface devices, Microsoft yesterday announced two new new keyboard-mouse bundles, the Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop and the Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop. Both these desktop bundles are now available for pre-order from Microsoft Store. Read about them below.
Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop:
Highlights:
- Slim, modern design at an exceptional value: Enjoy the solid, durable feel of our refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Microsoft 365.
- Save time and be more productive: The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard features built-in-shortcut keys, Including dedicated Office, search, and emoji keys, easy access to media controls, apps, screen snipping, calculator, volume, and more. Office and Expressive Input (emoji) keys are also customizable through the Mouse and Keyboard center.
- A new way to capture your screen: Say goodbye to multi-key combinations and use built-in Snipping key to capture what you need quickly and efficiently.
- Precise navigation: The Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse allows you to work across documents and websites with a dedicated scroll wheel. Featuring three buttons—left, middle, and right.
- Fast tracking sensor: Be productive on the move with smooth tracking on most surfaces.
- Connects wirelessly: Connect to your Windows laptop via Bluetooth. Pair to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable Swift Pair.
You can pre-order it here from Microsoft Store for $59.99.
Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop:
Highlights:
- Excellent support: Improved cushion and ergonomically tested palm rest covered in premium fabric provide all-day comfort and promote a neutral wrist posture.
- Built-in shortcuts: Be more productive with dedicated function keys for Office, emojis, search, easy access to media controls and more. Office and Expressive Input (emoji) keys are also customizable through the Mouse and Keyboard center.
- A new way to capture your screen: Say goodbye to multi-key combinations, and use the built-in Snipping Key to capture what you need quickly and efficiently.
- Designed to last: Lightweight, durable, and wired for reliable speed and accuracy.
- Precise tracking sensor: Works on a variety of desk surfaces thanks to Microsoft BlueTrack Technology.
- Multitask your way: Two programmable buttons let you customize for the actions you use most.
You can pre-order it here from Microsoft Store for $89.
Source: Microsoft
