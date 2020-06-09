Microsoft rolls out June firmware update for Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, Surface Pro, and Pro 6

Microsoft releases June firmware update for a bunch of Surface devices, including Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, Surface Pro(5th Gen), and Surface Pro 6.
The new firmware update comes with improvements in graphics and system stability, it also improves connection stability and system stability. Further, the new firmware update addresses a bunch of security issues. You can see the official changelog below.
Surface Laptop firmware update Changelog
|Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7639
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.100.7639
|Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063
|Intel iCLS Client Extension
|1914.13.0.1063
|Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.56.87.0
|Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|1914.12.0.1256
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
|15.68.17018.116
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller
|15.68.17018.116
|Surface – System – 5.91.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|5.91.139.0
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.70.3626
|Surface – Firmware – 138.3193.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|138.3193.768.0
Surface Laptop 2 Firmware update changelog
|Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.100.7637
|Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063
|Intel iCLS Client Extension
|1914.13.0.1063
|Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.56.87.0
|Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|1914.12.0.1256
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
|15.68.17018.116
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller
|15.68.17018.116
|Surface – System – 5.91.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|5.91.139.0
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.70.3626
|Surface – Firmware – 138.3193.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|138.3193.768.0
Surface Pro firmware update changelog
|Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7639
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.100.7639
|Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063
|1914.13.0.1063
|Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.56.87.0
|Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|1914.12.0.1256
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
|15.68.17018.116
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller
|15.68.17018.116
|Surface – System – 5.91.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|5.91.139.0
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.70.3626
|Surface – Firmware – 235.3192.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|235.3192.768.0
Surface Pro 6 firmware update changelog
|Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.100.7637
|Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063
|Intel iCLS Client Extension
|1914.13.0.1063
|Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.56.87.0
|Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|1914.12.0.1256
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
|15.68.17018.116
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller
|15.68.17018.116
|Surface – System – 5.91.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|5.91.139.0
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.70.3626
|Surface – Firmware – 235.3192.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|235.3192.768.0
Besides Surface Pro, Pro 6, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro X also received the June firmware update a couple of days ago. The update includes improvement in battery performance, system stability, the Teams app experience, and more.
To download and install Microsoft’s latest June firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
