Microsoft rolls out June firmware update for Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, Surface Pro, and Pro 6

Microsoft releases June firmware update for a bunch of Surface devices, including Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, Surface Pro(5th Gen), and Surface Pro 6.

The new firmware update comes with improvements in graphics and system stability, it also improves connection stability and system stability. Further, the new firmware update addresses a bunch of security issues. You can see the official changelog below.

Surface Laptop firmware update Changelog

Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7639Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters26.20.100.7639

  • improves graphics and system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063Intel iCLS Client Extension1914.13.0.1063

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.56.87.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System1914.12.0.1256

  • improves connection stability and enables the support of new products.

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116

Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth15.68.17018.116

  • improves connection stability and enables the support of new products.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller15.68.17018.116

  • improves connection stability.
Surface – System – 5.91.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices5.91.139.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware11.8.70.3626

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 138.3193.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware138.3193.768.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 2 Firmware update changelog

Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters26.20.100.7637

  • improves graphics and system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063Intel iCLS Client Extension1914.13.0.1063

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.56.87.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System1914.12.0.1256

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth15.68.17018.116

  • improves connection stability and enables the support of new products.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller15.68.17018.116

  • improves connection stability.
Surface – System – 5.91.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices5.91.139.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware11.8.70.3626

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 138.3193.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware138.3193.768.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Pro firmware update changelog

Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7639Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters26.20.100.7639

  • improves graphics and system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.10631914.13.0.1063

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.56.87.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System1914.12.0.1256

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth15.68.17018.116

  • improves connection stability and enables the support of new products.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller

15.68.17018.116

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – System – 5.91.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices5.91.139.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware11.8.70.3626

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 235.3192.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware235.3192.768.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Pro 6 firmware update changelog

Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters26.20.100.7637

  • improves graphics and system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063Intel iCLS Client Extension1914.13.0.1063

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.56.87.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System1914.12.0.1256

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth15.68.17018.116

  • improves connection stability and enables the support of new products.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller15.68.17018.116

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – System – 5.91.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices5.91.139.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware11.8.70.3626

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 235.3192.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware235.3192.768.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Besides Surface Pro, Pro 6, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro X also received the June firmware update a couple of days ago. The update includes improvement in battery performance, system stability, the Teams app experience, and more.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest June firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

