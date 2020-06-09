Microsoft rolls out June firmware update for Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, Surface Pro, and Pro 6

Microsoft releases June firmware update for a bunch of Surface devices, including Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, Surface Pro(5th Gen), and Surface Pro 6.

The new firmware update comes with improvements in graphics and system stability, it also improves connection stability and system stability. Further, the new firmware update addresses a bunch of security issues. You can see the official changelog below.

Surface Laptop firmware update Changelog

Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7639 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.100.7639 improves graphics and system stability. Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1914.13.0.1063 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.56.87.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 1914.12.0.1256 improves connection stability and enables the support of new products. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth 15.68.17018.116 improves connection stability and enables the support of new products. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller 15.68.17018.116 improves connection stability. Surface – System – 5.91.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 5.91.139.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.70.3626 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 138.3193.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 138.3193.768.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 2 Firmware update changelog

Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.100.7637 improves graphics and system stability. Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1914.13.0.1063 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.56.87.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 1914.12.0.1256 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth 15.68.17018.116 improves connection stability and enables the support of new products. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller 15.68.17018.116 improves connection stability. Surface – System – 5.91.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 5.91.139.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.70.3626 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 138.3193.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 138.3193.768.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Pro firmware update changelog

Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7639 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.100.7639 improves graphics and system stability. Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063 Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063 1914.13.0.1063 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.56.87.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 1914.12.0.1256 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth 15.68.17018.116 improves connection stability and enables the support of new products. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller 15.68.17018.116 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – System – 5.91.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 5.91.139.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.70.3626 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 235.3192.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 235.3192.768.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Pro 6 firmware update changelog

Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.100.7637 improves graphics and system stability. Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1914.13.0.1063 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.56.87.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 1914.12.0.1256 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth 15.68.17018.116 improves connection stability and enables the support of new products. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller 15.68.17018.116 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – System – 5.91.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 5.91.139.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.70.3626 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 235.3192.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 235.3192.768.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Besides Surface Pro, Pro 6, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro X also received the June firmware update a couple of days ago. The update includes improvement in battery performance, system stability, the Teams app experience, and more.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest June firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

