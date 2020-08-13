Now that Microsoft is back in the mobile game they need a wireless display adaptor again.

According to regular leaker Roland Quandt from Winfutre, Microsoft is set to release just that.

New Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter 4K incoming. 70$. 4K res now officially supported. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 13, 2020

The new Wireless Display adaptor will be more up to date, supporting 4K video, and will be priced at a reasonable $70. This is somewhat more than the $45 the current version costs, however.

The Wireless Display Adaptor makes it easy to add Miracast support to a non-smart TV, allowing you to easily extend your display to the big screen or use wireless Dex Mode on your new Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

According to Quandt we can expect to see the device hit the market soon.