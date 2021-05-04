Microsoft has announced that they will soon start rolling out an update to the Me menu in Microsoft Teams.

The change was originally announced in December 2020, but the rollout was initially delayed. Today Microsoft has reported that it is now ready to proceed.

Access to Settings, Zoom Controls, Keyboard Shortcuts, About, and Check for Updates is moving from the Me Menu to a new menu in the title bar. The Me Menu will be focused on account management, where users can switch to another account or tenant through the first level of the Me Menu.

The following links will be moved out of the Me Menu into a new menu in the title bar:

Zoom Controls

Keyboard Shortcuts

About

Check for updates

The rollout to regular Microsoft Teams users will begin in late May and complete by early June and to GCC users will begin in mid-June and complete by early July.