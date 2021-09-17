Microsoft has announced that they will be updating the command bar for the OneDrive web app.

With this update, users will be able to easily identify the right file and access primary commands. The new simplified view will permit users to focus on the content while at the same time being visually pleasing.

The new command bar will be available in both the OneDrive and SharePoint web viewer.

It will begin rolling out in mid-September and expect to be complete in late September to early October.