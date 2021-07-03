Microsoft has announced that they have updated the SharePoint Store with a new modern experience that includes a streamlined acquisition flow for third-party apps.

The old design can be seen below:

The new design is modernized, but there is no change to how users navigate to and acquire apps. With this update, SharePoint admins and site users with full control permissions will be able to acquire or request third-party solutions in the new streamlined experience.

Gallery

The improved design will start rolling out to production at the end of July 2021 and expect to be complete by mid-August.