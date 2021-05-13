Microsoft has announced that they will be tweaking the design of the Outlook app for iOS by moving the Send button to a more convenient location.

The Send button will be moving from the top of the screen to the top of the keyboard in Full Screen Compose Mode, in what Microsoft says is a more easy-to-reach position when thumb typing.

This will also match the experience in Quick Reply.

The change will be rolling out in late May and complete by late June.

To me, the change appears to increase the risk of accidentally sending an email before properly completing your reply. What do our readers think? Let us know in the comments below.