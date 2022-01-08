As Microsoft goes increasingly passwordless, many users of Outlook and other Live products only have a vague recollection of what their credentials are.

Fortunately, Microsoft has a solution if you want to access your Outlook mail on your phone, but don’t want to type in your 20 character password.

Microsoft is rolling out a new QR Code button on the Outlook banner which produces a QR Code that can be used to sign in into the Outlook app on iOS and Android without having to enter your password.

The concept is somewhat the reverse of how WhatsApp Web works, but I am sure equally useful.

The feature is rolling out slowly, so if it has not shown up for you yet check again in another few days.

via HTnovo