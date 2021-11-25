In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Microsoft has announced that they are making improvements to the guest user experience in Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft will be making the following changes:
- A guest user can now decline a pending guest invitation within Teams app
- When the guest user clicks Decline, Teams Tenant List will not show the tenant with the pending invitation and in the Account Management tab
- A guest user can now initiate leaving an org (taking the user to the portal where the user can now leave a guest tenant)
- When the guest user clicks Leave Org, user will be guided on how to leave a tenant from Teams and Azure Portal
- A guest user can now manage guest tenant list by choosing to hide/show guest tenants
- When the guest user clicks Hide/Show, the tenant will be shown (or hidden) in the Menu under the tenant list.
The changes will have no effect on guest user permission and/or access to resources.
Microsoft expects to begin rolling out the improvements in early December to the Desktop and Web app and expect the rollout to be completed by late December.
