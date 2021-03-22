Microsoft’s Your Phone app has grown up into an amazing utility, but the app is still plagued by connectivity issues which makes it difficult to rely on it for one’s workflow.

Microsoft is taking one step to address the issue by adding an indicator in the sidebar of the app which will let you know when the app is trying to connect to your phone and when it is connected.

Gallery

The feature is currently rolling out to Windows 10 Insiders.

We assume there is also a lot of other work going on behind the scene as Microsoft works to make the stack more reliable overall.

via Alumia