Microsoft announces availability of new Microsoft Information Protection capabilities

Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) allows organizations to discover, classify, and protect sensitive information wherever it lives or travels. It is available across Microsoft 365 apps (e.g., Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook), services (e.g., Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Exchange, Power BI), on-premises locations (e.g., SharePoint Server, on-premises files shares), devices, and third-party apps and services (e.g., Box and Dropbox).

Microsoft recently announced the general availability the following new Microsoft Information Protection capabilities:

General availability of Exact Data Match user interface in Microsoft 365 compliance center and configurable match

External sharing policies for Teams and SharePoint sites, in public preview

Customer key support for Teams, in public preview

Expansion of MIP sensitivity labels support to Power BI desktop application (PBIX) , in public preview

You can read about these features in detail from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft