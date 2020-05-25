Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Duo later this year and the company is going all out to ensure the device delivers. Recently Microsoft added dual-screen support to the Chromium emulator and now the company is working on another aspect of Android to improve the user experience.

According to Windows Latest, Microsoft is working on improving stylus support on Surface Duo. This should improve the Surface Pen support on the device and would result in fluid user experience. Microsoft is working with Android stack to improve touch and pen combination to work seamlessly with dual-screen devices. Microsoft Surface Duo will also have reduced lag to make the experience feel more natural.

The latest emulator release also confirmed the existence of gestures such as double-tap to capture a screenshot. However, Surface Duo will not support “tilt in multi-touch protocol due to limitations of the Linux kernel in Android OS.”

Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Duo with Android 10 out of the box and the company has promised future updates including Android 11 for Surface Duo.