Microsoft improves Windows Hello log-in and camera performance in Surface Pro 7

Microsoft has pushed an update to the Surface Pro 7 device to improve the device’s performance. The latest January 2023 firmware update for Surface Pro 7 brings improvements to Windows Hellow log-in stability, and improved connectivity to third-party docks. It also addresses camera performance and stability and resolves system bug checks.

Last week, Microsoft also rolled out the Windows Hello improvements to Surface Laptop Studio through the January 2023 firmware update. However, it did not offer any other changes or fixes besides Windows Hello improvements.

Like all the previous Surface firmware updates, the January 2023 firmware will also be rolled out in phases, meaning not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater.

If you have just received it on your Surface Pro 7, you should remember a few things listed below.

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button and then select Power > Restart.

Microsoft has also started rolling out January 2023 firmware update to the Surface Pro 7, though it comes with a different set of changes. You can read more about it here.

If you own a Surface Pro 7 and have received the latest version, let us know about your experience in the comments section.