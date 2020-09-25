Microsoft GroupMe app updated for iOS and Android with improved Community feature

Last month, Microsoft updated the GroupMe app for iOS and Android devices with a new feature. The new Community feature allowed users to find other groups at their school they may be interested in. Microsoft recently released a new update to improve this Community feature.

You can now share a link to join your Campus Connect community

You can now publish existing groups to Campus Connect

Recently, Microsoft added the ability to create a Skype group video call with a single tap inside a GroupMe group chat window. When you tap the Skype icon on the top of the chat window, you will be asked whether you want to create a Skype call link, once you tap on “Create Link”, Skype video chat link will be posted on the chat. Anyone on the group can tap the link and join the video call. The main highlight is that Skype account is not required for this feature to work.

You can download the updated GroupMe app here from App Store and here from Play Store.