Microsoft GroupMe app updated with Skype video chat support

Microsoft recently updated the GroupMe app on Android and Windows 10 with a new useful feature. With this update, you can now create a Skype group video call with a single tap inside a GroupMe group chat window. When you tap the Skype icon on the top of the chat window, you will be asked whether you want to create a Skype call link, once you tap on “Create Link”, Skype video chat link will be posted on the chat. Anyone on the group can tap the link and join the video call. The main highlight is that Skype account is not required for this feature to work.

This new Skype video call integration is coming to GroupMe iOS app in the coming days.

You can download the updated GroupMe app here from Play Store and here from Microsoft Store.