Microsoft will be releasing the final version of the new Chromium-based Edge browser on the 15th of January and it appears Microsoft is testing dropping the beta label on the icon for the browser.

WindowsUnited reports that on a number of installations of the beta build of the browser the Beta label has disappeared, suggesting Microsoft is testing some back-end server-side changes in readiness of the final release on the 15th.

Microsoft will be pushing out the new Chromium-based Edge browser, replacing the EdgeHTML-powered version for all Windows 10 users. Microsoft says the two browsers should now work identically, but it is still possible for enterprise users to block the roll-out, or to run both old and new browser side by side.

Have any of our readers noticed their Betal label disappearing? Let us know below.