Microsoft Garage’s Journal app updated with music staff page style and several inking improvements

Early this year, Microsoft released Journal, a Windows app for people who thrive when writing out their ideas, notes, and sketches. In the Journal app, drawings can be sketched, annotations can be freely inserted, and information can be located with search. Today, Microsoft released a new update with several inking improvements, support for music staff page style and more. Find the details below.
- Improvements to instant lasso
- New music staff page style
- New ability to multi-select
- Support to import password-protected PDFs
- Support for writing in different languages
- Improved ink-to-text recognition when copying out of Journal
- Ability to save your pen preferences across sessions
- Tips on how to roam your journals across devices
You can download the Journal app here from Microsoft Store.
Source: Microsoft
Comments