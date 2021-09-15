Microsoft Garage’s Journal app updated with music staff page style and several inking improvements

Early this year, Microsoft released Journal, a Windows app for people who thrive when writing out their ideas, notes, and sketches. In the Journal app, drawings can be sketched, annotations can be freely inserted, and information can be located with search. Today, Microsoft released a new update with several inking improvements, support for music staff page style and more. Find the details below.

Improvements to instant lasso

New music staff page style

New ability to multi-select

Support to import password-protected PDFs

Support for writing in different languages

Improved ink-to-text recognition when copying out of Journal

Ability to save your pen preferences across sessions

Tips on how to roam your journals across devices

You can download the Journal app here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft