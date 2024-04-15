Microsoft fixes years-long issue with Intel SST drivers that block you from getting Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft and Intel have finally come to terms to settle a problem that blocks Windows 10 devices from getting the new Windows 11. Folks over at Redmond found bugs where devices with Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel’s SST) driver couldn’t install the new OS years ago.

The problematic driver makes devices encounter a blue screen error. Microsoft, as detailed in a recently updated health release page, says that it’s lifting the ban, but you need to download the new Intel SST driver (version 10.30.00.5714 or 10.29.00.5714, or later) via Windows Update.

To prevent compatibility issues, Windows 10 devices with these driver versions won’t be offered Windows 11 updates, unless you download the mentioned versions. You can find this driver under System Devices in Device Manager, with the file name ‘IntcAudioBus.sys.’

It affects all running versions of Windows 11: 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. Microsoft further explains that “Only devices with both an Intel 11th Gen Core processors and an Intel SST driver version of 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152 are affected by this issue.”

Microsoft has been pushing Windows 11, especially with the new AI-powered tool Copilot, for everyone. There’s no secret in that. The Redmond company doesn’t have the best reputation thanks to its gazillion ads of Windows 11 and even attempt to push the OS to ineligible Windows 10 devices.