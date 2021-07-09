July does not seem to be a good month for printers. After fixing the PrintNightmare exploit in a jiffy Microsoft reports a new issue affecting Zebra and Dymo receipt and label printers.

Surprisingly the issue is not related to the emergency PrintNightmare fix, but rather to the regular July Windows 10 Cumulative Update released a few days ago.

Microsoft says KB5003690, KB5004760, and KB5004945 was causing the issue, saying:

“After installing KB5003690 or later updates (including out of band updates, KB5004760 and KB5004945), you might have issues printing to certain printers. Most affected printers are receipt or label printers that connect via USB.”

Because the issue is being caused by the Cumulative Update Microsoft is fixing it back by using Microsoft’s new Known Issue Rollback (KIR) feature, saying:

“This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster.”

Microsoft says for enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue, it can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy.

Read all the details at Microsoft here.

via BleepingComputer