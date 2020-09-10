Microsoft releases new firmware update to improve the camera quality of Surface Duo

Microsoft today announced the release of September 2020 firmware update for the new Surface Duo that is launching today. This new update improves image quality, camera stability and more. Find the full change log below.

Device stability improvements.

Camera stability, performance, and image quality improvements.

Improved application gestures for dismissing and moving apps to full screen.

Improvements in calling features and stability.

Firmware version:

2020.812.86 (Unlocked Device)

2020.812.87 (AT&T Locked Device)

This new device introduces revolutionary new ways to use a mobile device thanks to an innovative 360° hinge, two screens, and apps that seamlessly work together. You can now order the Surface Duo from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.

