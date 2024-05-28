Microsoft extends Teams Live Events, ramps up Town Hall features

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft today announced new plans for its Teams digital event platforms. First, they will continue to support Teams Live Events longer. Second, they will work faster on the newer Town Hall solution. The big tech company first showed the Town Hall in September 2023, saying it would replace Teams Live Events. Based on the customer feedback, Microsoft is now planning to support Teams Live Events until the new Town Hall platform gets all the features including the below.

Engagement capabilities (certain Q&A functions: voting, filters, sorting, and archive questions; export questions to CSV\download Q&A report)

Device capabilities (MTR-W support for presenters and attendees and CVI and VDI support)

Advanced production experiences such as producer role, queuing shared content, and preview scenes.

With this change, customers can upgrade from Live Events to Town Hall on their own schedule. Yes, they can schedule Teams Live Events instances beyond September 30th, 2024, the previously announced end date for Teams Live Events.

Town Hall will be getting several improvements in the coming months. People who join will soon have chance to share their thoughts and take part through live reactions, chatting during stream, and presenters can talk with audience using raise hand feature. More advanced tools like producer role, setting up shared content in line and support for previewing scenes are also coming to town hall meetings. This brings new ways of handling events better.