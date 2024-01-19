Microsoft explains why can't you use Copilot Pro on mobile yet

Despite a robust web presence, Microsoft’s Copilot Pro has yet to reach mobile users on Android and iOS. This has prompted questions from users regarding compatibility, with some reporting frustration on X.

In response, Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Advertising & Web Services at Microsoft, clarified the situation. He confirmed that app updates enabling mobile access are currently being approved at both the App Store and Google Play Store.

App updates are working their way through app store/play processes – please give us a few more days. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) January 18, 2024

What’s Copilot Pro?

Copilot Pro is a premium subscription service from Microsoft that brings advanced AI capabilities to various tasks across your workflow. It’s powered by the latest version of GPT-4, the same technology behind ChatGPT. Currently available at a fee of $20 per month. Copilot in Outlook can summarize emails and extract important points, which can be used in Word to draft documents. PowerPoint’s AI-powered companion can help create visually compelling presentations using simple prompts. OneNote can generate ideas by listing pros and cons, summarizing, and creating drafts.

Parakhin acknowledged the user’s concerns and requested patience, indicating that the updates should be available within a few days. He did not, however, provide a specific release date.

This delay appears to be a global implementation process rather than an individual device issue. Microsoft is aiming to make Copilot Pro accessible to mobile users worldwide.