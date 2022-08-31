Microsoft Excel now lets you insert images in cells

Microsoft has recently introduced a new IMAGE function to Excel for Microsoft 365 subscribers in the Beta Channel. The new Image function has only one purpose: to let you insert images in cells. You can now make images a part of your worksheet instead of floating on top.

In an official blog post, Microsoft clarified that it would be possible to move and resize cells, sort and filter, and work with images within an Excel table. The ability to insert images in cells comes with multiple benefits, including tracking inventories, creating employee dashboards, or building games and brackets.

As for how the feature works, Microsoft has already explained it. You can check out the steps below to learn how the IMAGE function works.

However, you could face some issues while using the new function. Microsoft has highlighted three known issues, including the following:

If the URL to the image file you are using is pointing to a site that requires authentication, the image will not render.

Zooming in and out with images in cells may distort the images.

Moving between platforms (for example, Windows and Mac) may result in irregular image rendering.

The IMAGE function is not available for everyone. Microsoft is currently testing it with Office Insiders running the following Beta Channel Builds:

Windows: Version 2209 (Build 15608.10000) or later

Mac: Version 16.65 (Build 22080701) or later

iOS: Version 2.65 (Build 22080701) or later

Android: 16.0.15608.10000 or later

The new IMAGE function in Excel should be widely available once Microsoft is satisfied with the testing. However, we do not know when the company will bring it to the general public. If you are an Excel user., let us know in the comments whether the new IMAGE function is useful to you.