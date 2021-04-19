Microsoft will establish its first datacenter region in Malaysia

Microsoft today announced that it will establish its first datacenter region in Malaysia. Microsoft will use this upcoming datacenter region to deliver cloud services locally, with data security, privacy, and the ability to store data in-country. This new datacenter region will also deliver Azure Availability Zones. Following services will be delivered from this data center.

, to connect, collaborate, work remotely and learn online with innovative productivity tools; Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, to rapidly build and manage critical enterprise business solutions at scale with intelligent business applications.

Microsoft today also announced plans to skill an additional 1 million Malaysians by end of 2023.

“Today’s announcement represents a major milestone for Microsoft in the 28 years we have been operating in Malaysia. We share the Government’s commitment that digital transformation must be inclusive and responsible. As such, we pledge to empower 1 million Malaysians with digital skills, helping them to take advantage of the opportunities this new investment will bring. Building digital infrastructure is fundamental to advancing a nation’s digital economy. The upcoming datacenter region will be a game-changer for Malaysia, enabling the government and businesses to reimagine and transform their operations, to the benefit of all citizens,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.

