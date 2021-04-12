Microsoft is finally working on its own version of Tab Groups, called Workspaces. Similar to tab groups, users will be able to create a workspace and add tabs to it. Groups will then be accessible via the box-like icon in the tab strip.
Unlike Google’s Tab Groups however, it seems each Workspace is being treated more like a virtual desktop than simply a way to group tabs, and Workspaces are automatically persisted between sessions unless you explicitly close them.
The feature is currently in Edge Canary but only to some as part of a controlled roll-out.
There is however a way to get the feature right now, by following these simple instructions.
How to enable Edge Workspaces
- Drag an Edge Canary shortcut to the desktop.
- Right Click on the shortcut and select Properties.
- In the Target text field, add to the shortcut. There is a space before the – –
--enable-features=msWorkspaces
- Click OK and the feature should now be enabled.
What do our readers think of Microsoft’s take on tab groups? Let us know below.
Via WindowsLatest