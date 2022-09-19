Microsoft Edge will soon get a couple of useful new features

Microsoft recently introduced a new version to Edge Dev 107, adding a couple of useful new features. It will add more new functionalities in the future, including suggesting names for tab groups and the ability to mute and unmute apps pinned to the sidebar of the browser.

Reddit user Leopeva64-2 spotted these upcoming features in Edge Canary. As the name suggests, it will suggest different names when you create a group of tabs. Upon testing, we cannot observe the change, suggesting that it might be available to a select number of users. Similar is the case with the ability to mute and unmute apps in the sidebar of Edge.

The ability to mute and unmute apps in the sidebar is also quite useful similar to the ability to mute and unmute tabs. For example, if you are running YouTube and want to mute the video for some reason, you can do so with just a click. This may not be very useful in the case of YouTube since the platform already has a built-in solution to mute and unmute, but not all video platforms offer a similar solution as YouTube.

It is important to note that the toggle for group name suggestions will be available in the Privacy section of the Edge Settings page. You will have to enable the feature from there to let Edge suggests the names. In the case of muting and unmuting apps in the sidebar, the option will be available by default and will not require any change on the Settings page.

These new changes will soon be available for all Edge users in Canary Channel. And when they are ready for broader rollout, Microsoft will make them available to the general public.