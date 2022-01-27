The ‘Text Prediction’ feature is already available on a couple of Microsoft apps across different platforms, but now the company is turning its attention to its browser to make it easier for the users to type faster. As first spotted by Leopeva64-2, the ‘Text Prediction’ feature is now available for Microsoft Edge users on Dev and Canary channels.

As can be guessed from the name, the ‘Text Prediction’ feature predicts what you might want to say next. The prediction gets displayed as a grayed-out suggestion, and pressing the “Tab” or right arrow will add the prediction to your writing, exactly like how it does on Microsoft Word and Outlook.

The feature is currently limited to Edge Insiders, meaning only those who’re on Dev and Canary channels can use the feature. What’s even more frustrating is that not every Edge Insider gets to test the feature as it’s available for only those who set English as their language in the USA. Microsoft, however, promised to add more language support for the feature in the future, so we can safely assume it’ll be available for users in other parts of the world in the future.

Microsoft announced the ‘Text Prediction’ feature for the Microsoft Edge browser last week, but for some reason, the company took some more time to make it available for the Edge Insiders.

This feature certainly helps Microsoft to make Edge a browser where users can not only type faster but also type with fewer errors. Last year, the software giant integrated Microsoft Editor, a tool that checks for spelling and grammar mistakes, into the Edge browser. ‘Text Prediction’ coupled with the new Microsoft Editor integration will certainly make Edge a lot more useful and will eliminate the need for users to install third-party extensions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is working on a number of new features for Edge. One of the features the company is currently working on is the ability to follow YouTube channels in the browser. Followable web is another exciting feature that will be available for Edge users in the coming few months.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in the USA, you can test the new text prediction feature right now by downloading the Microsoft Edge Canary or Microsoft Edge Dev. You can download the browser from here.