Microsoft started off 2020 with significant improvements in the Edge browser. The company recently introduced a redesigned navigation menu and a new logo to the Edge browser on Android and iOS, making it easier for users to quickly access history, favorites and more. Further, there is another interesting feature that Microsoft recently added to the new Edge browser on Android and that is a new hamburger menu, which, as you can see in the below image, appears on the right corner of the new tab page.

The new hamburger menu is to provide you various options for the page layouts. Clicking on the hamburger menu will reveal mainly four options — Focused, Inspirational, Informational, and Custom.

If you choose the Focused option, the new tab page will appear like the same old new tab page, where you’ll have Microsoft written at the top. The second option will show you the Bing image in place of Microsoft, while the Informational option will provide you all the top stories and the Bing image. You’ll be able to further tweak the appearance of the new tab page by tapping on the Custom dropdown option, under which you have three options — Show most visited sites, image of the day, and Show feeds.

This appears to be a server-side update, which means it doesn’t require you to go to the Play Store and update the Edge browser, open the browser, close it, and then open it again to see the new hamburger menu. And most importantly, the new menu is available to every Edge user on Android.

You can install Microsoft Edge on your Android smartphone from this link.

Thanks Karl for the tip. Cheers!