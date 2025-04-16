Microsoft Edge for Android Rolls Out 'Custom App Icons' for 50th Anniversary and New Protection Report

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Recently, Microsoft celebrated its 50th anniversary on April 4, 2025, with a special Copilot event and released wallpapers and an Edge theme. When comes to Android, the company is rolling out an update that lets users change the Edge icon with a custom app icon. Apart from this, version 135.0.317972 official changelog mentions users should check the “What’s New” section and Protection report.

Microsoft Edge for Android on Dev and Canary had the option to change the Edge icon to a custom one available for a while. Microsoft rolled this out for Edge’s stable release and says

Celebrate Microsoft’s 50th anniversary with a custom Edge icon.

What you need to do after installing latest Edge update is, launch it, click on the menu, tap Settings, visit Appearance, under App Icon, tap Change App Icon, choose one from Clippy, Cool, and others available. Tap Apply. Edge will close itself to apply app icon changes. Enjoy!

“Show your style and celebrate 50 years of Microsoft with a custom Edge icon! Personalize your browsing experience by choosing a unique icon that reflects your style. Whether you prefer a modern look or something eye-catching, there’s an icon for you. Stand out and make your browsing experience feel more personal. Customize your Edge experience today!”

There is a “What’s New” section available for Microsoft Edge on Android. Just visit Settings > What’s New to check out the latest features Microsoft showcases.

Last but not least, Microsoft wants Edge Android users to know about the Protection Report, aka Web Protection Report, where it shows the number of ads, trackers, and risky URLs blocked so far to keep you safe.

Visit Settings > Privacy, Security, and Services > Protection Report. Tap on the Home icon at the top to add a shortcut to the home screen for quick access.