Microsoft Edge for Android has just received history and Tab sync in the beta version of the app.

Version 45.11.24.5118 of the beta now lets you enable the new features in Settings:

To enable the feature, go to Settings in the browser, select email address > Sync and select “Open tabs” and “History .”

To view synced tabs, go to Recent Tabs, where you should see tabs from other devices.

via Techdows