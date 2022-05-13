Last month, Microsoft released a new Microsoft Edge Dev Insider Build promising that it’s the last one for Version 102 and that the company would release Version 103 to Edge Insiders soon. That day has finally arrived as Microsoft has released its first Edge Insider Build for Version 103 for the Dev Channel.

Microsoft’s new Edge Insider Build for the Dev Channel is Edge Dev Version 103.0.1253.0. The latest Edge Dev update comes with several new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Some of the important changes that you will see here are the ability to pin PWAs and websites directly from the three-dot view option to the taskbar, and the ability to search in the History popup using natural language. To set the Internet Explorer mode Zoom Display type, Microsoft also has added a new management policy.

Microsoft Edge Dev Version 103.0.1253.0 new features

The new Edge Dev Build also includes improved reliability and bug fixes. But even more important than those are the known issues, which you should be aware of.

Known issues

If you want to test these new features, You can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Microsoft Edge Insider website.