Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 93.0.910.5 with improved inking latency and more

Microsoft today released the new v93.0.910.5 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with improved ink latency, fingerprint authentication support on Mac, Share option in menus for PWAs and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added a button on Mac that will directly appear on certain videos to let users enter Picture in Picture mode.
- Added the ability on Mac to use fingerprint authentication to allow viewing or autofilling a password.
- Added the Share option to the … menu in PWAs and websites installed as apps.
- Improved inking latency.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash when navigating to a website.
- Fixed a crash when using the profile switcher in PWAs.
- Fixed a crash when using Google Meet.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where certain Settings pages are blank.
- Fixed an issue where the Immersive Reader toolbar is sometimes blank.
- Fixed an issue where icons on the toolbar that have text bubbles on them, for example extension buttons, are clipped or only partially visible.
- Fixed an issue where pinning a website to the Taskbar sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where toast notifications from websites sometimes don’t appear.
- Fixed an issue where the Save/Save As buttons in the Downloads popup aren’t shown properly in certain languages.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where opening a new tab sometimes doesn’t scroll the vertical tabs pane to make the newly-opened tab visible.
- Fixed an issue where irrelevant data is saved by autofill.
- Fixed an issue where user-installed fonts sometimes aren’t displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where Guided Switch settings for specific websites sometimes aren’t respected.
- Disabled the ability to customize the site list for Guided Switch on devices that have Information Protection enforced since the functionality is broken in this scenario.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments