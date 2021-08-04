Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 94.0.972.0 with several improvements

Microsoft today released the new v94.0.972.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with new Spellcheck experience on Mac, second row of top sites on the New Tab page, full page screenshot on iOS, and several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added a second row of Top Sites on the New Tab Page.
- Enabled the new Spellcheck experience on Mac.
- Added management policies (note that updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have happened yet):
- To control if WAM Auth on versions Below Win 10 RS3 is Enabled.
- To control the Primary Password Setting, which controls if device authentication is required before autofilling a password in a webpage.
- To control if the Password Generator is Enabled.
- To control if Transparent Ad Providers are Enabled, which controls the blocking of certain trackers with Tracking Prevention.
- To control if the setting to Open Microsoft Links In Edge is Enabled.
- Improved the sign-in dialog when signing into the browser.
- Added support for full-page screenshots and InPrivate authentication via Face ID on iOS.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash on launch.
- Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps sometimes crash after an OS upgrade.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where a webpage crash can sometimes also cause a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where interacting with PDFs sometimes causes the browser to freeze or crash.
- Fixed a crash when playing videos.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where pinned tabs are sometimes duplicated after restoring the previous session.
- Fixed an issue where the Import Browser Data popup in Settings sometimes doesn’t appear or work.
- Fixed an issue where themes sometimes become broken or uninstalled after the browser updates.
- Fixed an issue where printing a PDF multiple times sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where Office files sometimes fail to download with a SERVER_FORBIDDEN error.
- Fixed an issue where some passwords in Password Settings don’t have an option to change them.
- Fixed an issue where WebView2 applications fail to open on Windows 11.
- Fixed an issue where WebView2 applications sometimes fail to authenticate with an ERR_SSL_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT_NEEDED error.
- Fixed an issue with vertical tabs where all tabs sometimes become invisible.
- Fixed an issue where Favorites in Application Guard windows sometimes are corrupted.
- Fixed an issue where User Initiated Autofill doesn’t work in multi-line text boxes.
- Fixed an issue where MHT files sometimes don’t open properly.
- Fixed an issue where spellcheck suggestions sometimes don’t appear.
- Fixed an issue on Linux where SmartCopy doesn’t appear to work because the buttons that appear to copy captured content don’t work.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
