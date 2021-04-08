Latest Microsoft Edge Canary update allows you to easily access the full page for favorites, history, and downloads

Last year, Microsoft Edge introduced a new way to access browser history. The new history experience opened on top of the current webpage allowing users to stay in the flow. In order to provide users with a choice, Microsoft added a new flag under edge://flags that will allow them to choose whether Ctrl+H opens the new history menu or the full page. In the latest Canary build (91.0.851.0), Edge team has added a few new ways to quickly get to the full history page:

Ctrl+click on the favorites/history/downloads button in the toolbar or More Menu

on the favorites/history/downloads button in the toolbar or More Menu Click with the mouse scroll wheel on the favorites/history/downloads button in the toolbar

on the favorites/history/downloads button in the toolbar Right-click and select “Open <content> page” on the favorites/history/downloads button in the toolbar or More Menu

These are in addition to the existing entry point in the “…” menu of the dropdown menu/pane, as well as typing “edge://<content>” in the address bar.

Source: Microsoft