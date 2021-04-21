A few days ago, Microsoft launched Microsoft Edge Canary browser for Android, and now, it’s receiving its first update on Android. Taking the app version to 91.0.862.0, the update makes adds two new features, general bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the updated Microsoft Edge Canary has a new menu design — the ellipse menu now shows a vertical list of options vs grid icons in the previous update. Also, the new Edge Canary no longer shows open tabs in a graphic preview, instead, you get a compact list of items. You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

New menu design – Edge’s (…) ellipse menu is reviewed and now opens by showing a vertical list of options. Previously the menu opened in a curtain that showed a grid of icons for the various items.

– Edge’s (…) ellipse menu is reviewed and now opens by showing a vertical list of options. New compact view of tabs – Open tabs are now shown without a graphic preview, but as a compact list of items.

– Open tabs are now shown without a graphic preview, but as a compact list of items. Some general bug fixes and performance improvements have also been made.

You can download Microsoft Edge Canary from Google Play Store, or you can get it from the below link.

via WBI