Microsoft has brought their developer channels for their Edge browser to Android, with the Canary channel now available in the Google Play Store.

Microsoft writes:

Want to be one of the first to preview what’s new? The Microsoft Edge preview channels are now available for mobile! This is the Microsoft Edge Canary channel for Android. Canary will be released daily to keep you up to date on our progress. Your feedback is what helps us improve, so download now and let us know what you think.

The browser appears to largely have the same UI and shell as the existing Edge Mobile browser but is version 91.0.858.0 rather than version 46.03.24.5155.

Microsoft says they will be releasing daily builds, and we assume the browser will be developed in lockstep with the desktop version.

via Alumia, thanks to Leo Varela for the tip.