Microsoft dramatically boosts FAT23 partition limit to 2TB in recent Windows 11 beta update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has finally removed the 32GB size limit for FAT32 partitions in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build, now allowing users to create partitions up to 2TB (!!!) using the command line.

The Redmond tech giant recently launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27686 for folks in the Canary channel, which contains this addition. It’s a dramatic boost indeed, but that said, the Windows GUI-based formatting tool still retains the 32GB limit.

“When formatting disks from the command line using the format command, we’ve increased the FAT32 size limit from 32GB to 2TB,” Microsoft says in the build’s official changelog.

That means, that once the updated limitation arrives for everyone in the stable channel, users will be able to create FAT32 partitions up to 2TB directly from the command line without needing third-party tools like Rufus or workarounds.

Before this, users had to use the Windows PowerShell command line with administrative privileges so they could format larger FAT32 partitions despite the artificial limit.

Microsoft also mentions that a lot of improvements have been added in the update besides this. The build includes improved battery life, a preview of the Windows Sandbox Client, and a new (undocumented) option for HDR video streaming.

“These tests will use a small amount of data (up to 10MB/day) and will only run on Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections that are not marked as metered,” Microsoft says, adding that the OS may run network tests periodically in the background after this build.

If you’re a part of the Canary channel, you can download Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27686 via Settings > Windows Update.