Microsoft details the key features of the upcoming Windows 10X OS

Today at Microsoft 365 Developer Day, Microsoft revealed the key features of the upcoming Windows 10X OS. The Windows 10X is a modern OS that is built for dual-screen devices like Surface Neo. Microsoft highlighted the following as the core innovations of Windows 10X:

Fast updates:

Unlike Windows 10, the upcoming Windows 10X OS will allow consumers to update their devices really fast. Updates will install in the background and users can complete the update process with just a restart. Microsoft claims that updates can be installed under 90 seconds.

Security:

Windows 10X is designed to be secure by default. The whole OS is read-only. Of course, apps can access the OS but only through specific APIs. No more registry access.

Performance:

Microsoft claims that Windows 10X will offer sustained performance over time. Even after several months of usage, the device will perform the same way you experienced it on the first device.

Apps you expect and trust:

Windows 10X can run all the apps you expect and trust. It will support UWP, Win32 and PWA apps. Microsoft specifically mentioned that apps can be installed from anywhere in addition to Microsoft Store. In Windows 10X, all the apps run on a container. Running apps on a container ensure apps don’t overwrite each other or the OS. It also enabled app data isolation without having to change the app. The new Win32 container enables app compatibility, allowing Windows 10X devices to run all the existing 32-bit and 64-bit apps in a fast and secured way.

Windows 10X also comes with a simplified shell experience. Most Windows features like windowing, input, Start, drag & drop, clipboard and others work as expected. But some Desktop shell features like system tray applets, File explorer add-ins, namespace extensions, and few others will not work on Windows 10X.