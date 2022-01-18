Mike Tholfsen, Product Manager for Microsoft OneNote for Education, has posted a video detailing 10 new features which are now available for OneNote on the desktop, web, iPad and Class.

The new features have been top-requested over the years, with one being on Microsoft’s to do list for more than 10 years now.

They include:

  • Sort pages on Desktop
  • Immersive Reader built-in to Desktop
  • Set Picture to background in web
  • Resume last page left off in web
  • Draw with Touch in web
  • Resize Oembed in web
  • Zoom improvements in web
  • Copy/Paste tables improvements in web
  • Sort pages on iPad
  • Multi-page Distribution improvements for OneNote Class Notebook

See the new elements demonstrated in Tholfsen’s video below:

Comments