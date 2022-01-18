Mike Tholfsen, Product Manager for Microsoft OneNote for Education, has posted a video detailing 10 new features which are now available for OneNote on the desktop, web, iPad and Class.
The new features have been top-requested over the years, with one being on Microsoft’s to do list for more than 10 years now.
They include:
- Sort pages on Desktop
- Immersive Reader built-in to Desktop
- Set Picture to background in web
- Resume last page left off in web
- Draw with Touch in web
- Resize Oembed in web
- Zoom improvements in web
- Copy/Paste tables improvements in web
- Sort pages on iPad
- Multi-page Distribution improvements for OneNote Class Notebook
See the new elements demonstrated in Tholfsen’s video below:
