Mike Tholfsen, Product Manager for Microsoft OneNote for Education, has posted a video detailing 10 new features which are now available for OneNote on the desktop, web, iPad and Class.

The new features have been top-requested over the years, with one being on Microsoft’s to do list for more than 10 years now.

They include:

Sort pages on Desktop

Immersive Reader built-in to Desktop

Set Picture to background in web

Resume last page left off in web

Draw with Touch in web

Resize Oembed in web

Zoom improvements in web

Copy/Paste tables improvements in web

Sort pages on iPad

Multi-page Distribution improvements for OneNote Class Notebook

See the new elements demonstrated in Tholfsen’s video below: