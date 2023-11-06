Microsoft Designer now has DALL-E 3 powered AI image generation capability

As expected, Microsoft Designer, an AI-powered graphic design tool for consumers, is getting DALL-E 3 powered AI image generation capability. DALL.E 3 is an advanced AI model from OpenAI that generates high-quality, accurate images based on text. It is an improved version of the previous model with enhanced capabilities.

With Dall-E 3 in Microsoft Designer, consumers can generate original, higher quality images in seconds

DALL.E 3 delivers a huge leap forward with more beautiful creations and better renderings for details like fingers and eyes.

Microsoft Designer is also getting integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot for consumers starting with Microsoft Word. Microsoft Designer can use the context of the document to suggest visuals to choose from.