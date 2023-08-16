Adobe takes on Microsoft Designer with the new AI-powered Adobe Express

Adobe today announced the launch of all-new Adobe Express to take on Microsoft Designer and Canva. Similar to Microsoft Designer and Canva, Adobe Express now has generative AI capabilities powered by Firefly beta. With Firefly generative AI, Adobe Express now supports prompts in 100+ languages, allowing users to generate high-quality images, create text effects, streamline workflows and more.

The new Adobe Express comes with the following features:

New all-in-one editor gives users the ability to make high-impact design elements, engaging videos and images, stunning PDFs, animation and standout content ready for Instagram, TikTok and other social channels and platforms.

Firefly integrated into Express makes it possible to quickly generate custom images and text effects from text prompts in over 100 languages and designed to be safe for commercial use.

Deep workflows with Creative Cloud apps allow users to easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Express, or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps.

New video, multiple page templates and design elements bring even more inspiration to the largest collection of beautiful, high-quality content, now with nearly 200 million assets including video and design templates, royalty-free Adobe Stock images, video and audio assets, almost 22,000 fonts, plus more icons, backgrounds and shapes.

PDF support in the new all-in-one editor makes it even easier to import, edit and enhance documents to create visually stunning PDFs.

More AI-power helps creators to take the guesswork out of design, and quickly find the perfect addition to content or get personalized template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more.

Quick actions like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs, makes it even easier to create standout content quickly and simply.

Real-time co-editing and seamless review and commenting capabilities add speed to the creation process.

Animations like Fade In, Pop, Flicker, Bungee bring text, photos, videos and assets to life in a new way. With Animate from Audio, powered by Adobe Character Animator, watch characters come to life with lips and gestures syncing to recorded dialogue.

Adobe Express comes in both free and premium editions. The free edition of Adobe Express offers all the core features, a limited collection of royalty-free Adobe Stock photos, videos, and music, access to 1,000 Adobe Fonts and more. The premium edition for $9.99 per month offers following features in addition to all the features available in the free edition:

Unlimited PDF Quick Actions including combine and organize pages, and convert to and from PDF.

All premium static & video templates, and design elements.

Entire collection of over 195 million on-trend, royalty-free Adobe Stock collection3 photos, videos, and music.

Stay in sync with linked Photoshop & Illustrator assets.

Brand Kit with logos, colors, and fonts for consistency.

Unlimited posts scheduling to Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest & more.

Libraries to organize and share your collections of photos, graphics, and more.

Over 25,000 licensed Adobe Fonts.

100GB of storage to keep 15+ hours of video footage.

You can try out Adobe Express for free here.